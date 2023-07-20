Autoptimize < 3.1.0 - Information Disclosure CVE-2022-4057
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/95ee1b9c-1971-4c35-8527-5764e9ed64afhttps://wordpress.org/plugins/autoptimize/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-4057
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 2, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
