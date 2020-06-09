Avaya IP Office 9.x < 10.1.0.8, 11.0 < 11.0.4.3 Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2020-7030
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://downloads.avaya.com/css/P8/documents/101067493http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/157957/Avaya-IP-Office-11-Insecure-Transit-Password-Disclosure.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
