AxxonSoft Axxon Next - Local File Inclusion CVE-2018-7467
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/146604/AxxonSoft-Axxon-Next-Directory-Traversal.htmlhttps://github.com/sullo/advisory-archives/blob/master/axxonsoft-next-CVE-2018-7467.txthttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-7467http://www.projectxit.com.au/blog/2018/2/27/axxonsoft-client-directory-traversal-cve-2018-7467-axxonsoft-axxon-next-axxonsoft-client-directory-traversal-via-an-initial-css2f-substring-in-a-uri-cve-2018-7467https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 27, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
