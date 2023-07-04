BackupBuddy - Local File Inclusion CVE-2022-31474
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/blog/2022/09/psa-nearly-5-million-attacks-blocked-targeting-0-day-in-backupbuddy-plugin/https://ithemes.com/blog/wordpress-vulnerability-report-special-edition-september-6-2022-backupbuddyhttps://ithemes.com/backupbuddy/https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2022-31474https://ithemes.com/blog/wordpress-vulnerability-report-special-edition-september-6-2022-backupbuddy/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 13, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
