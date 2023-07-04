Bank Locker Management System - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2023-0563
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://vuldb.com/?ctiid.219717https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-0563https://vuldb.com/?id.219717https://github.com/ctflearner/ctflearner
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 28, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.