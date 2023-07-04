Barco Control Room Management Suite <=2.9 Build 0275 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2022-26233
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://0day.today/exploit/37579http://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2022/Apr/0http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/166577/Barco-Control-Room-Management-Suite-Directory-Traversal.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-26233https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 3, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.