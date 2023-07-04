BillQuick Web Suite SQL Injection CVE-2021-42258
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.huntress.com/blog/threat-advisory-hackers-are-exploiting-a-vulnerability-in-popular-billing-software-to-deploy-ransomwarehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-42258https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templateshttps://github.com/Ostorlab/KEVhttps://github.com/Ostorlab/known_exploited_vulnerbilities_detectors
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 22, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
