Vulnerabilities & Exploits

BillQuick Web Suite SQL Injection CVE-2021-42258

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
9.8
CVE
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)CVE-2021-42258
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://www.huntress.com/blog/threat-advisory-hackers-are-exploiting-a-vulnerability-in-popular-billing-software-to-deploy-ransomwarehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-42258https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templateshttps://github.com/Ostorlab/KEVhttps://github.com/Ostorlab/known_exploited_vulnerbilities_detectors
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Oct 22, 2021
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
Not available
Product
Not available

