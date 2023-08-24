Blog2Social < 6.8.7 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2021-24956
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/5882ea89-f463-4f0b-a624-150bbaf967c2https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-24956
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 21, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
