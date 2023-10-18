bloofoxCMS v0.5.2.1 - SQL Injection CVE-2023-34752
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.bloofox.comhttps://ndmcyb.hashnode.dev/bloofox-v0521-was-discovered-to-contain-many-sql-injection-vulnerabilityhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-34752http://bloofoxcms.comhttps://www.bloofox.com/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 14, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
