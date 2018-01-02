BMC Track-It! < 11.4 Hotfix 3 (11.4.0.440) Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2015-8273CVE-2015-8274CVE-2016-6598CVE-2016-6599
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://communities.bmc.com/community/bmcdn/bmc_track-it/blog/2016/01/04/track-it-security-advisory-24-dec-2015https://blogs.securiteam.com/index.php/archives/2713https://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2018/Jan/92https://github.com/pedrib/PoC/blob/master/advisories/bmc-track-it-11.4.txt
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
