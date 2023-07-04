Bonita BPM Portal <6.5.3 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2015-3897
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/132237/Bonita-BPM-6.5.1-Directory-Traversal-Open-Redirect.htmlhttps://www.bonitasoft.com/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2015-3897https://www.htbridge.com/advisory/HTB23259https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 18, 2015
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.