CasaOS < 0.4.4 - Authentication Bypass via Internal IP CVE-2023-37265
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/IceWhaleTech/CasaOS/commit/705bf1facbffd2ca40b159b0303132b6fdf657adhttps://github.com/IceWhaleTech/CasaOS/security/advisories/GHSA-m5q5-8mfw-p2hrhttps://github.com/IceWhaleTech/CasaOS-Gateway/commit/391dd7f0f239020c46bf057cfa25f82031fc15f7https://github.com/IceWhaleTech/CasaOS-Gateway/security/advisories/GHSA-vjh7-5r6x-xh6ghttps://github.com/komodoooo/Some-things
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 17, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
