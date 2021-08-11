Chamilo LMS < 1.11.16 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2021-32925CVE-2021-34187CVE-2021-37389CVE-2021-37390CVE-2021-37391CVE-2021-43687CVE-2021-35413CVE-2021-35414
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/chamilo/chamilo-lms/commit/e71437c8de809044ba3ae1b181d70857c050a3e9https://github.com/chamilo/chamilo-lms/commit/005dc8e9eccc6ea35264064ae09e2e84af8d5b59https://github.com/chamilo/chamilo-lms/commit/f7f93579ed64765c2667910b9c24d031b0a00571https://github.com/chamilo/chamilo-lms/commit/dfae49f5dc392c00cd43badcb3043db3a646ff0chttps://github.com/chamilo/chamilo-lms/commit/3fcc751d5cc7da311532a8756fba5a8778f50ca0https://github.com/chamilo/chamilo-lms/commit/de43a77049771cce08ea7234c5c1510b5af65bc8https://support.chamilo.org/projects/1/wiki/Security_issues#Issue-66-2021-05-21-High-impact-very-low-risk-Authenticated-RCE-in-accessory-scripthttps://support.chamilo.org/projects/1/wiki/Security_issues#Issue-65-2021-05-15-High-impact-very-high-risk-Unauthenticated-SQL-injection-in-plugin
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
