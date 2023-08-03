Chamilo LMS 1.11.x < 1.11.20 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2023-34960CVE-2023-37061CVE-2023-37062CVE-2023-37063CVE-2023-37064CVE-2023-37065CVE-2023-37066CVE-2023-37067CVE-2023-39061
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 3.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://support.chamilo.org/projects/1/wiki/Security_issues#Issue-112-2023-04-20-Critical-impact-High-risk-Remote-Code-Executionhttps://support.chamilo.org/projects/1/wiki/Security_issues#Issue-116-2023-06-06-Low-impact-Low-risk-XSS-through-admin-account-languages-managementhttps://support.chamilo.org/projects/1/wiki/Security_issues#Issue-115-2023-06-06-Low-impact-Low-risk-XSS-through-admin-account-course-categoryhttps://support.chamilo.org/projects/1/wiki/Security_issues#Issue-117-2023-06-06-Low-impact-Low-risk-XSS-through-admin-account-careers-amp-promotions-managementhttps://support.chamilo.org/projects/1/wiki/Security_issues#Issue-119-2023-06-06-Low-impact-Low-risk-XSS-through-admin-account-extra-fields-managementhttps://support.chamilo.org/projects/1/wiki/Security_issues#Issue-118-2023-06-06-Low-impact-Low-risk-XSS-through-admin-account-session-category-managementhttps://support.chamilo.org/projects/1/wiki/Security_issues#Issue-114-2023-06-06-Low-impact-Low-risk-XSS-through-admin-account-skillshttps://support.chamilo.org/projects/1/wiki/Security_issues#Issue-120-2023-06-07-Low-impact-Low-risk-XSS-through-admin-account-classesusergroups-managementhttps://support.chamilo.org/projects/chamilo-18/wiki/Security_issues#Issue-123-2023-07-08-Moderate-impact-Moderate-risk-CSRF-through-admin-account-forum-posts
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
