ChurchCRM 4.5.3 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2023-26843
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.4
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/10splayaSec/CVE-Disclosures/tree/main/ChurchCRM/CVE-2023-26843https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-26843https://github.com/ChurchCRM/CRMhttps://github.com/10splayaSec/CVE-Disclosureshttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 25, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
