CirCarLife <4.3 - Improper Authentication CVE-2018-16671
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/45384https://github.com/SadFud/Exploits/tree/master/Real%20World/Suites/cir-pwn-lifehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-16671https://github.com/20142995/sectoolhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 18, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
