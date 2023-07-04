Cisco CUCM, UCCX, and Unified IP-IVR- Directory Traversal CVE-2011-3315
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/36256http://tools.cisco.com/security/center/content/CiscoSecurityAdvisory/cisco-sa-20111026-uccxhttp://tools.cisco.com/security/center/content/CiscoSecurityAdvisory/cisco-sa-20111026-cucmhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 27, 2011
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
