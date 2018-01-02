Cisco TANDBERG C Series and E/EX Series Default Credentials (SSH) CVE-2011-0354
- Severity
- Not available
- CVSSv3 Score
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/46107http://www.cisco.com/en/US/products/ps11422/products_security_advisory09186a0080b69541.shtmlhttp://www.tandberg.com/support/video-conferencing-software-download.jsp?t=2http://www.securityfocus.com/archive/1/516126http://www.kb.cert.org/vuls/id/436854
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.