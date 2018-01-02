Cisco TelePresence TC and TE Software Multiple Security Vulnerabilities CVE-2014-2162CVE-2014-2163CVE-2014-2164CVE-2014-2165CVE-2014-2166CVE-2014-2167CVE-2014-2168CVE-2014-2169CVE-2014-2170CVE-2014-2171CVE-2014-2172CVE-2014-2173CVE-2014-2175
- Severity
- Not available
- CVSSv3 Score
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/67170http://tools.cisco.com/security/center/content/CiscoSecurityAdvisory/cisco-sa-20140430-tcte
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.