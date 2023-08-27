Cisco VPN Routers - Unauthenticated Arbitrary File Upload CVE-2023-20073
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://unsafe.sh/go-173464.htmlhttps://gist.github.com/win3zz/076742a4e365b1bba7e2ba0ebea9253fhttps://github.com/RegularITCat/CVE-2023-20073/tree/mainhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-20073https://sec.cloudapps.cisco.com/security/center/content/CiscoSecurityAdvisory/cisco-sa-sb-rv-afu-EXxwA65V
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 5, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
