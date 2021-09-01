Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

Citrix ADC - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2020-8193CVE-2020-8195CVE-2020-8196

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
6.5
CVE
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)CVE-2020-8193Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)CVE-2020-8195Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)CVE-2020-8196
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can read arbitrary files from the target system and extract them as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-8196https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-8195https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-8193
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Jul 1, 2020
Detection added at
Software Type
Firewall
Vendor
Citrix
Product
ADC/Gateway

