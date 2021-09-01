Citrix ADC - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2020-8193CVE-2020-8195CVE-2020-8196
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can read arbitrary files from the target system and extract them as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-8196https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-8195https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-8193
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Jul 1, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Firewall
- Vendor
- Citrix
- Product
- ADC/Gateway
