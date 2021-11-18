CKEditor 4.0 < 4.17.0 Multiple Vulnerabilities - Windows CVE-2021-41164CVE-2021-41165
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.4
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/ckeditor/ckeditor4/security/advisories/GHSA-pvmx-g8h5-cprjhttps://github.com/ckeditor/ckeditor4/security/advisories/GHSA-7h26-63m7-qhf2
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
