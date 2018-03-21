ClamAV <= 0.99.3 PDF and XAR Files Parsing Multiple Vulnerabilities - Windows CVE-2018-0202CVE-2018-1000085
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Cisco-Talos/clamav-devel/commit/d96a6b8bcc7439fa7e3876207aa0a8e79c8451b6
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.