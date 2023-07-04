Cloudron 6.2 Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2021-40868
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/164255/Cloudron-6.2-Cross-Site-Scripting.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-40868https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/164183/Cloudron-6.2-Cross-Site-Scripting.htmlhttps://www.cloudron.io/https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 21, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
