CMS Made Simple < 1.8.1 Parameter LFI Vulnerability - Active Check CVE-2010-2797
- Severity
- Not available
- CVSSv3 Score
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://cross-site-scripting.blogspot.com/2010/07/cms-made-simple-18-local-file-inclusion.htmlhttps://www.cmsmadesimple.org/2010/07/3/announcing-cms-made-simple-1-8-1-mankara/https://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2010/08/01/2https://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2010/08/02/8
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
