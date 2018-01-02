CMS Made Simple <= 2.1.6 Multiple XSS Vulnerabilities CVE-2017-7255CVE-2017-7256CVE-2017-7257CVE-2017-9668
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/XiaoZhis/ProjectSend/issues/2http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/97203http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/97204http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/97205
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
