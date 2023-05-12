CMS Made Simple <= 2.2.16 File Upload Vulnerability CVE-2021-28998
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.2
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/beerpwn/CVE/blob/master/cms_made_simple_2021/file_upload_RCE/File_upload_to_RCE.mdhttps://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2021/Mar/50
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
