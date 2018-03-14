CMS Made Simple <= 2.2.6 Multiple Stored XSS Vulnerabilities CVE-2018-7893CVE-2018-8058
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/ibey0nd/CVE/blob/master/CMS%20Made%20Simple%20Stored%20XSS.mdhttps://github.com/ibey0nd/CVE/blob/master/CMS%20Made%20Simple%20Stored%20XSS%202.md
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
