Cockpit - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2023-4451
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://huntr.dev/bounties/4e111c3e-6cf3-4b4c-b3c1-a540bf30f8fa/https://github.com/Cockpit-HQ/Cockpit/commit/30609466c817e39f9de1871559603e93cd4d0d0chttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-4451https://github.com/cockpit-hq/cockpit/commit/30609466c817e39f9de1871559603e93cd4d0d0chttps://github.com/fkie-cad/nvd-json-data-feeds
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 20, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.