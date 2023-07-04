Codoforum 5.1 - Arbitrary File Upload CVE-2022-31854
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.2
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://bitbucket.org/evnix/codoforum_downloads/downloads/codoforum.v.5.1.ziphttps://codoforum.comhttps://vikaran101.medium.com/codoforum-v5-1-authenticated-rce-my-first-cve-f49e19b8bchttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-31854https://github.com/trhacknon/Pocingit
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 7, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
