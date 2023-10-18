Coming Soon & Maintenance < 4.1.7 - Unauthenticated Post/Page Access CVE-2023-1263
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/2e07ffd9-8e82-4078-96aa-162ef78c417bhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-1263https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/cmp-coming-soon-maintenance/cmp-coming-soon-maintenance-plugin-by-niteothemes-416-information-exposurehttps://wordpress.org/plugins/cmp-coming-soon-maintenance/https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/cmp-coming-soon-maintenance/tags/4.1.6/niteo-cmp.php#L2759
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 7, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
