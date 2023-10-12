Copyparty <= 1.8.2 - Directory Traversal CVE-2023-37474
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/9001/copyparty/https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/51636https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-37474http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/173822/Copyparty-1.8.2-Directory-Traversal.htmlhttps://github.com/9001/copyparty/commit/043e3c7dd683113e2b1c15cacb9c8e68f76513ff
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 14, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
