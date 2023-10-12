Skip to main content

Copyparty <= 1.8.2 - Directory Traversal CVE-2023-37474

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
7.5
CVE
CVE-2023-37474
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://github.com/9001/copyparty/https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/51636https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-37474http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/173822/Copyparty-1.8.2-Directory-Traversal.htmlhttps://github.com/9001/copyparty/commit/043e3c7dd683113e2b1c15cacb9c8e68f76513ff
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Jul 14, 2023
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
Not available
Product
Not available

