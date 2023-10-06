CopyParty v1.8.6 - Cross Site Scripting CVE-2023-38501
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/51635https://github.com/9001/copyparty/releases/tag/v1.8.6https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-38501http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/173821/Copyparty-1.8.6-Cross-Site-Scripting.htmlhttps://github.com/9001/copyparty/commit/007d948cb982daa05bc6619cd20ee55b7e834c38
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 25, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
