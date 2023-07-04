cPanel < 11.109.9999.116 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2023-29489
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://blog.assetnote.io/2023/04/26/xss-million-websites-cpanel/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-29489https://forums.cpanel.net/threads/cpanel-tsr-2023-0001-full-disclosure.708949/https://github.com/SynixCyberCrimeMy/CVE-2023-29489https://github.com/learnerboy88/CVE-2023-29489
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 27, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
