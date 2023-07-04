Crestron Device - Credentials Disclosure CVE-2022-23178
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.redteam-pentesting.de/en/advisories/rt-sa-2021-009/-credential-disclosure-in-web-interface-of-crestron-devicehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-23178https://de.crestron.com/Products/Video/HDMI-Solutions/HDMI-Switchers/HD-MD4X2-4K-Ehttps://www.redteam-pentesting.de/advisories/rt-sa-2021-009https://github.com/Threekiii/Awesome-POC
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 15, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
