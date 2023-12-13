CrushFTP < 10.5.1 - Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution CVE-2023-43177
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-43177https://convergetp.com/2023/11/16/crushftp-zero-day-cve-2023-43177-discovered/https://blog.projectdiscovery.io/crushftp-rce/https://github.com/the-emmons/CVE-Disclosures/blob/main/Pending/CrushFTP-2023-1.mdhttps://github.com/nomi-sec/PoC-in-GitHub
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 18, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
