Cybozu Garoon >= 4.2.4, <= 4.10.1 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2019-5945CVE-2019-5946
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://jvn.jp/en/jp/JVN58849431/index.htmlhttps://kb.cybozu.support/article/35488/https://kb.cybozu.support/article/35492/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
