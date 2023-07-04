DedeCMS 5.7 SP2 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2018-18608
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/ky-j/dedecms/issues/8https://github.com/ky-j/dedecms/files/2504649/Reflected.XSS.Vulnerability.exists.in.the.file.of.DedeCMS.V5.7.SP2.docxhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-18608https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 23, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.