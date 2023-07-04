Directory Management System 1.0 - SQL Injection CVE-2022-29006
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/50370https://phpgurukul.com/directory-management-system-using-php-and-mysql/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-29006https://github.com/sudoninja-noob/CVE-2022-29006/blob/main/CVE-2022-29006.txthttps://github.com/sudoninja-noob/CVE-2022-29006
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 11, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
