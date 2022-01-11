Discourse < 2.7.13 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2022-21642CVE-2022-21677CVE-2022-21678CVE-2022-21684
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-mx3h-vc7w-r9c6https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-768r-ppv4-5r27https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-jwww-46gv-564mhttps://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-p63q-jp48-h8xh
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
