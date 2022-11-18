Discourse < 2.8.11 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2022-39385CVE-2022-46148
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.4
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-gh5r-j595-qx48https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-c5h6-6gg5-84fh
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
