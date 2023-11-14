Discourse < 3.1.3, 3.2.x < 3.2.0.beta3 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2023-45806CVE-2023-45816CVE-2023-46130CVE-2023-47119CVE-2023-47121
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-hcgf-hg2g-mw78https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-v9r6-92wp-f6cfhttps://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-c876-638r-vfcghttps://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-j95w-5hvx-jp5whttps://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-hp24-94qf-8cgc
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
