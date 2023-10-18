Ditty (formerly Ditty News Ticker) < 3.0.15 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2022-0533
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/40f36692-c898-4441-ad24-2dc17856bd74https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-0533https://vulners.com/cve/CVE-2022-0533https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/2675223/ditty-news-ticker
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 7, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
