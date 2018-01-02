Dolibarr <= 4.0.4 Multiple Vulnerabilities - Active Check CVE-2017-7886CVE-2017-7887CVE-2017-7888CVE-2017-8879
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://seclists.org/oss-sec/2017/q2/243https://www.foxmole.com/advisories/foxmole-2017-02-23.txthttps://github.com/Dolibarr/dolibarr/issues/6504
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
