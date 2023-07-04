DotNetNuke 5.0.0 - 9.3.0 - Cookie Deserialization Remote Code Execution CVE-2017-9822
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/murataydemir/CVE-2017-9822https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-9822http://www.dnnsoftware.com/community/security/security-centerhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/157080/DotNetNuke-Cookie-Deserialization-Remote-Code-Execution.htmlhttps://github.com/xbl3/awesome-cve-poc_qazbnm456
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 20, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
