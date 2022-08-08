DotNetNuke < 9.3.0 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2018-18325CVE-2018-18326
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-cataloghttps://github.com/advisories/GHSA-j3g9-6fx5-gjv7https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-xx3h-j3cx-8qfjhttps://dnncommunity.org/security
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.