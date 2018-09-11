e107 <= 2.1.8 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2018-15901CVE-2018-16381
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/dhananjay-bajaj/e107_2.1.8_csrfhttps://github.com/dhananjay-bajaj/E107-v2.1.8-XSS-POC
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
