Eclipse Jetty ConcatServlet - Information Disclosure CVE-2021-28169
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://twitter.com/sec715/status/1406787963569065988https://github.com/eclipse/jetty.project/security/advisories/GHSA-gwcr-j4wh-j3cqhttps://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r2721aba31a8562639c4b937150897e24f78f747cdbda8641c0f659fe@%3Cusers.kafka.apache.org%3Ehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-28169https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r04a4b4553a23aff26f42635a6ae388c3b162aab30a88d12e59d05168@%3Cjira.kafka.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 9, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
