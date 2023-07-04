Eclipse Jetty - Information Disclosure CVE-2021-34429
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/eclipse/jetty.project/security/advisories/GHSA-vjv5-gp2w-65vmhttps://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r763840320a80e515331cbc1e613fa93f25faf62e991974171a325c82@%3Cdev.zookeeper.apache.org%3Ehttps://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r7dd079fa0ac6f47ba1ad0af98d7d0276547b8a4e005f034fb1016951@%3Cissues.zookeeper.apache.org%3Ehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-34429https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r029c0c6833c8bb6acb094733fd7b75029d633f47a92f1c9d14391fc0@%3Cnotifications.zookeeper.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 15, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.