Eclipse Mojarra - Local File Read CVE-2020-6950
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/eclipse-ee4j/mojarra/commit/cefbb9447e7be560e59da2da6bd7cb93776f7741https://github.com/eclipse-ee4j/mojarra/issues/4571https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-6950https://bugs.eclipse.org/bugs/show_bug.cgi?id=550943https://www.oracle.com/security-alerts/cpuapr2022.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 2, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
